The Related Biological Products Advisory Committee to the FDA voted to recommend a lower dose booster shot for people 65 years and older and high-risk individuals who received the Moderna vaccine.
"It's the same vaccine; only half the dose. Their data must suggest that is an appropriate dose to boost the immune response to a level that's protective," said Chrysan Cronin, director of public health and associate professor in public health at Muhlenberg College.
There is already an emergency-use authorization for a Pfizer booster. On Friday the committee will take up whether to follow suit and recommend approval of a booster for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The committee is also discussing the prospect of mixing and matching different vaccines and booster shots.
"That's the unknown. I do expect we're all going to need boosters for this vaccine down the road. I don't think this will be our last booster and what we see in the future may be a different regimen than what we have now. What we're getting now is the same type of vaccine we got before," said Dr. Debra Powell, chief of the Center For Infectious Diseases at Tower Health.
"In the future there might be a slightly different formulation with new variants."
Medical experts in our area say it may be too early to determine if different doses could be mixed.
"Right now I do not think there's enough data to determine that," Chronin said.
The advisory committee is scheduled to reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Final decisions about the emergency-use orders are expected next week.