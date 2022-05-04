ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Inflation is affecting households across the U.S.
According to Tahereh Hojjat, the Chair of Economics at DeSales University, it's gone up about 8.5% over the last year alone.
"The reason behind that high inflation is from both sides, it's from a demand side and also from a supply side," he said.
Dr. Hojjat says it's due to two reasons: a larger demand for certain products mixed with lulls in production due to COVID shutdowns, labor shortages, and trade and tariff issues.
"The most critical item that has been contributing to rising inflation has been the higher price of oil and gas, and also the price of commodities," Hojjat said. "Whenever we see shortages, we oftentimes see the prices go up."
Last month, food costs specifically climbed 1.4%, the most in nearly two years. And for locals just trying to feed their families, that impact is noticeable.
"The prices have been skyrocketing," said Anthony Ortiz, who was shopping at a Redner's in Allentown. "Meat prices, water, it has affected us."
"Life continues, you need food, you need clothes, you need gas to go to work," said customer Raul Vera.
So what does this mean moving forward?
"We should anticipate that the Federal Reserve will continue raising interest rates," Hojjat said. "In order to combat inflation."
Dr. Hojjat says that raising the interest rate will only help with some of these prices if it continues to happen for years to come. Hopefully then, we will start to see some changes.