Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is worried about inflation.
"With elevated inflation pressures and a rapidly strengthening labor market the economy no longer needs increased amounts of policy support," Powell said.
And on Wednesday, the Fed announced it is doubling the pace to wind down stimulus, citing new, lower unemployment projections of 3.5% for 2022. The Fed will cut Treasury security buying by another $20 billion, and it will buy $10 billion less in mortgage-backed securities.
"We've learned that it's best to take a careful sort of methodical approach to make adjustments. Markets can be sensitive to it," Powell said.
The fed is setting the stage for an interest rate hike, probably around three next year. The rate is expected to go up to .9%, a half of a percent higher than initially thought.
"The economy always returns to a long-run equilibrium and so it will resolve itself. What the Federal Reserve is trying to do is speed up that process," said Bob Wolfe, a lecturer in economics with Penn State Lehigh Valley.
Wolfe says the Fed has to be careful rate hikes don't make businesses roll back investing.
"I wouldn't want the Federal Reserve raise the rates too much, too excessively because we don't want to send the economy in the wrong direction," Wolfe said.
Economist Chad Meyerhoefer with Lehigh University says it could also have some negative effects on the housing market.
And even though it will slow inflation, it doesn't mean prices will necessarily go back down to pre-pandemic levels.
"We'll see a reduction in price growth, but I don't think we're going to see dramatic declines in the level of prices," Meyerhoefer said.