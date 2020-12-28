The Delaware River Basin Restoration Program (DRBRP) is getting help in the form of $10M for projects in 2021.
The Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed announced the funds Monday, as part of the fiscal year 2021 'Interior Appropriations bill'. It's an increase from DRBRP funds last year, which came in at $9.7M.
The DRBRP will address the Delaware River Basin's environmental challenges in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Delaware. In 2021, schools, nonprofits, and government entities can apply for funds to implement restoration and conservation projects, according to the Coalition for the Delaware Watershed.
"This program represents a critical investment in the land and water resources of New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Sandra Meola, Director of the Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed. “The program empowers organizations to tackle critical environmental issues, such as overdevelopment, stormwater runoff, flooding, stream erosion, and loss of wildlife habitat. The increase in funding for the Delaware River Basin will allow for the continued expansion of conservation and restoration of the resources upon which people, wildlife, and our economy rely.”