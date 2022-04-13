The biggest bank in the U.S. is coming to Allentown.
JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s bid to open a branch downtown has been approved by a federal regulator.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) noted in its weekly bulletin that the branch for the northeast corner of Seventh and Linden streets was approved March 31. The OCC is an independent branch of the U.S. Department of the Treasury that regulates national banks.
The bank's approved location is the site of The Hive, a City Center Investment Corp. development of about 250 apartments with first-floor retail space. City Center, led by J.B. Reilly, has developed offices, apartments and retail space in Allentown and is expanding to Easton, where it will put a residential and retail development on the site of the Pine Street garage.
JPMorgan said in an earlier statement that its plans to open in Allentown were filed with the OCC on Feb. 28. JPMorgan is the largest bank in the U.S. and is one of the so-called "Big Four" banks, along with Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon is a sought-after guest on business channels. Dimon made news Wednesday when he said he does not expect the U.S. to fall into a recession this year although there are several economic challenges that could cause problems.
JPMorgan has been seeking employees for the new branch on LinkedIn, including lists for a private-client banker and relationship banker.
The bank claims more than $2.6 trillion in client assets under management. It operates in more than 100 global markets, according to its website, and has more than 250,000 employees.
