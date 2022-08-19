ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton fire departments will receive grant funding aimed at helping them better protect the public and emergency personnel.

U.S. Representative Susan Wild announced Friday more than $457,000 in federal fire operations and safety grants. Wild's office says the money will help fund critically needed resources to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance response capabilities, support community resilience, and protect the health and safety of the public and emergency personnel from fire and other related hazards.

The Bethlehem Fire Department will receive almost $335,000, while the Borough of Emmaus Fire Department will get more than $95,000.

The Allentown Fire Department will receive more than $27,000.

“Firefighters represent the best of the Greater Lehigh Valley—they rush toward danger when others run away. We must always have their back and support them any way we can,” said Rep. Wild. “With these federal grant dollars, our hometown heroes will have the equipment they need to continue their incredibly important work and protect themselves from the unique health risks of firefighting. I was proud to work alongside Chiefs Achey and Price to secure these funds, and I thank them for their service to our community.”

“The City of Bethlehem Fire Department thanks Representative Wild for her support for helping the department attain the Assistance to Firefighters Grant,” said Bethlehem Fire Chief Warren Achey. “This money will go towards improving the safety of our members when they respond to fire incidents.”

“I’m grateful to FEMA for funding the installation of an Automatic Fire Sprinkler System in the Fire Station,” said Emmaus Fire Chief John Price. “This system will provide continuous protection to our first responders and the equipment that protects our community. It will also allow us to promote sprinkler systems as part of our Fire Safety Education programs.”

“We are pleased to learn that the City of Allentown will be receiving $27,272.72 through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program,” said Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk. “Our firefighters are invaluable members of our community who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of the residents of Allentown, and this money will provide valuable assistance to the Allentown Fire Department, to keep both our firefighters and our residents safe. We are grateful to Congresswoman Susan Wild and FEMA for this funding.”

The FY 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program is administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.