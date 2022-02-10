BETHLEHEM, TWP., Pa. - A father and son from Bethlehem Township are facing several charges for keeping what federal investigators call an arsenal of illegal weapons.
The FBI was among the federal agents who raided their home Wednesday night.
Joseph Paul Berger and his dad Joseph Raymond Berger are now facing weapons charges, for allegedly having 12 unregistered firearms silencers and 13 machine guns in their home on Lehigh Avenue.
Both pleaded not guilty.
The father was released on $25,000 bail, but the son remains behind bars.
Court documents say he worked at Lehigh Valley Heavy Forge Corporation and had experience with firearms from his time in the Navy.
Investigators say the certified armorer and machinist has a "history of anti-government rhetoric" that make him a flight risk.
They say Joseph Paul Berger hosted a podcast called the "Alt-Right Armory." That's where he reportedly glorified values of police murderer Eric Frein and said "a white man with a rifle can be very dangerous to the system indeed if he has the right motivation."
His attorney declined to comment.
WFMZ showed you another raid of the Berger's home, by Homeland Security agents and a bomb squad, back in January of 2021.
This investigation started when three packages addressed to the house were seized by Customs and Border Patrol and Homeland Security. Inside were firearm silencers imported from China, according to court documents.
When agents carried out their search warrant, they say they found the other silencers, machine guns and five more guns of various makes and calibers.
Forensics analysts say the machine guns were modified to be automatic, meaning they could fire multiple rounds with a single squeeze.
Authorities say the weapons collected over the course of a decade were stockpiled in a secure room in the basement that both men had access to.
Combined, the charges call for decades in jail and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.
WFMZ did not hear back from Joseph Raymond Berger's attorney at the time of this report.