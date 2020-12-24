SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A federal judge in California has granted a partial preliminary injunction in a lawsuit involving a Lehigh Valley community center.
The Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center is part of a lawsuit asking the court to stop the Trump administration from implementing its executive order prohibiting federal contractors from conducting workplace diversity trainings.
The suit, which includes several groups, claims the executive order violates their right to free speech by forcing them to censor or stop the trainings that are fundamental to their missions.
The executive order, signed by President Trump on Sept. 22, prohibits federal agencies and federal contractors from promoting a list of "divisive concepts" in workplace trainings.
It also prohibited agencies from using federal grant money to promote "divisive concepts," which includes teachings that the U.S. is fundamentally racist or sexist or that an individual is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive because of his/her race or sex, the suit says.
A hearing was held on Dec. 10, and the partial injunction and ruling was issued on Tuesday.
The court ruled that there is a reasonable likelihood that the order will be enforced against the plaintiffs, including the Bradbury-Sullivan center, which rely heavily on federal contracts and grants. The order violates the plaintiffs' free speech rights, the ruling says.