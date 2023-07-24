ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A federal judge threw out portions of a lawsuit that a former middle school assistant principal filed against the Allentown School District.

Former Harrison-Morton Middle School Assistant Principal Joseph LiCausi had sued the school district over a host of issues, including an allegation that another administrator shared photos of minors engaging in sex acts. He said police failed to prosecute District Equity Coordinator Lucretia Brown.

"After an extended period of discovery, he has facts to support only a narrow subset of his claims," the judge wrote in a July 11 memorandum.

The judge dismissed a portion of the lawsuit in which LiCausi said he was retaliated against for his speech.

"His speech-based retaliation claim fails because he didn’t engage in protected speech and he can’t show retaliation," the judge wrote.

LiCausi said he spoke as a citizen on matters of public interest, including the district’s alleged discrimination in hiring and disciplinary practices; Lucretia Brown’s alleged failure to adhere to United States Department of Justice mandates and potential crime of disseminating child pornography; and the district’s alleged failure to adopt and/or enforce adequate safety policies related to students bringing weapons and drugs onto school grounds, the judge wrote in the July 11 memorandum.

The judge wrote that "The record is unclear about the details of when, where, and to whom Mr. LiCausi spoke about these matters."

According to the judge, LiCausi did not provide any specific dates or times for his speech, though an amended complaint alleges that he began speaking against the district in October 2016.

The judge said his intentional infliction of emotional distress claim fails "because he has not shown that anyone acted in a sufficiently outrageous manner to support the claim."

LiCausi did have evidence to support his claim that the district retaliated against him for filing a lawsuit by transferring him from a position as an assistant principal at a middle school to a position as an assistant principal at an elementary school, the judge wrote.

On that narrow claim, which the defendants did not address in their summary judgment motion, a jury will have to resolve the dispute, according to the judge.

The district terminated LiCausi's employment on April 30, 2020.