While many candidates in Tuesday's election are still waiting for the final results, two candidates in Lehigh County have been waiting since November's general election to learn who won their race for commonwealth judge.
257 mail-in ballots are in dispute.
Three federal judges in Philadelphia heard arguments in the case Wednesday.
Fewer than 75 votes separate Republican David Ritter and Democrat Zachary Cohen for the final spot for Court of Common Pleas judge. The issue comes down to a hand-written date on a ballot envelope, and whether that should be a deciding factor on if a vote should count.
“The intent of our argument today was to explain what the Pennsylvania law requires,” said attorney Joshua Voss.
Voss, attorney for Ritter, argued in federal court that 257 mail-in ballots in November's 2021 general election should not be counted because a hand-written date was not on the ballot envelope.
“The ballots at issue today had one issue and it was uniform and it was the lack of a date on the declaration,” Voss said.
Voss said it's against Pennsylvania law and the issue was already upheld by the state Supreme Court in March.
Ritter has a 74-vote lead over Cohen.
“The issue here is different from the issue in state court. The issue here is whether under federal law a voter can be disenfranchised for a minor paperwork error,” said ACLU attorney Ari Savitzky.
Savitzky represents five bipartisan voters who appealed to the federal court to have the 257 votes counted.
In court, Savitsky argued this isn't a case of fraud and the voter's eligibility or status isn't in question and as long as the ballots are received by the board of elections by 8 p.m. on election day the written date on the envelope is irrelevant.
“This case is important because every vote matters and every valid vote should be counted,” Savitzky said.
A decision is expected to come by end of day Friday.
If the decision goes to the ACLU, Ritter's attorney said he may consider appealing to the Supreme Court.
The Court of Common Pleas seat will remain vacant until the issue is determined.