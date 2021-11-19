ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Those who had a hand in bringing a major Lehigh County economic development project one big step closer to reality took a victory lap Friday.
We learned this week that a critical piece of the Allentown waterfront project is getting more than $20 million in federal funding.
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission was awarded the grant to build a scenic commuter trail and road from the Allentown’s Lehigh Riverfront into Whitehall Township.
The money will help fund a $55.6 million project creating a multimodal commuting, emergency management, and equitable access corridor connecting urban, suburban and rural neighborhoods along a three-mile stretch from Hamilton Street in Allentown, beyond Route 22, and into Whitehall Township.
Some of the major players in the project toured the site Friday. Officials say it is the largest public-private partnership ever in the history of the region.
Nearly $21.2 million from the federal government will go towards completing the new road, Riverside Drive, which will run north 3.5 miles towards Whitehall, under the American Parkway bridge and Route 22.
Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation Polly Trottenberg, along with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, the Jaindl's, and others took a walking tour of what will become the new roadway.
The Department of Transportation awarded the planning commission the nearly $21.2-million RAISE grant, which is highly competitive.
Once completed, the roadway will complete the D&L Trail in the Lehigh Valley.
"It's going to be an incredible project. The kind of project that the Biden administration and the Department of Transportation are thrilled to partner on. There is so much community vision, partnership," said U.S. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg.
"It is the kind of project that we're looking for, that is multi-modal, that will connect people to jobs and opportunity and recreation."
Between the grant and the private investment, the project will be more than $55 million.
One or possibly two phases of the roadway are expected to be completed within the year.