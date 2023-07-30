ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A federal prisoner who was supposed to be housed at the Lehigh County Jail temporarily escaped early Sunday evening, but was captured a short time later.

Officials said the prisoner escaped from the sally port, before he ever made it into the jail itself. That's a secured area where inmates are taken as they are transferred into a jail.

There's no word yet from officials on how he managed to get away, but he was caught just 10 minutes later at the site of the old Banana Joe's nightclub in the 300 block of Hamilton Street.

At this point, details are limited. Allentown Police noted that the incident had no connection to their department.

The prisoner's name has not yet been released, and it's not known what federal charges he was being held on.

Officials said he will now be facing escape charges on the state level.