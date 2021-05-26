"This is not something that has been post COVID and the current rise of incidents. I do think it adds to the nervousness and anxiety that we see in the Asian community."
Political science professor and strategist Sam Chen is talking about a more than 2-year multi state burglary ring in New York, New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania.
Eight men, including Rabine Armour of Easton, Sherman Glasco of Bethlehem and James Hurt of Tobyhanna, are federally charged with more than 50 home burglaries that took place between December 2016 and March of 2019.
New Jersey federal prosecutors say Asian-business owners, believed to have large sums of currency and valuable jewelry, were targeted.
Investigators say the sophisticated operation broke into Asian-owned businesses for the owners' home address, tracked their cars and then broke into their homes. One in Allentown netted $23,000 worth of jewelry and guns.
Investigators also found derogatory notes passed between the suspects to ID the ethnicity of the homeowners.
But Chen doesn't believe it's a hate crime.
"Vandalizing someone's home is not a hate crime. But if you tagged a mosque with a anti-Muslim hate sentiment that would be a hate crime," Chen said.
A charge of hate crime has not been issued, but Chen says even though the alleged burglaries happened before the recent wave of COVID related Asian hate crimes the news is still unsettling for the Asian-American community.
"Okay. I was nervous when I left home. Now do I have to be nervous when I'm in the home. It's going to contribute to the rising level of anxiety among Asians," Chen explained.