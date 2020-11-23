FedEx ground delivery truck

BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - FedEx Ground is looking to hire workers at its new facility in the Lehigh Valley.

It opened a new 970,000 square-foot regional sortation facility in Breinigsville.

The facility will be able to sort more than 40,000 packages per hour and serve customers amid the explosive growth of e-commerce, according to a news release from the company.

The Breinigsville facility is hiring 1,300 team members, and FedEx Ground will add to the workforce as demand for services grows. Interested candidates can visit groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com or text “FXGJobs” (one word) to 33011.

