NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - FedEx is looking to hire more workers across the country, including in Pennsylvania.
As part of its National Hiring Day on Sept. 23, the company will hold a hiring event at the FedEx Ground Lehigh Hub on 1000 Willowbrook Road in Northampton.
The company will also hold a hiring event at FedEx Ground Harrisburg on 510 Industrial Drive in Lewisberry.
The Pennsylvania events will both be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The company says applicants should bring a government-issued photo ID, such as a driver's license or passport.
People can apply ahead of time or on site.