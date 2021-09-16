FedEx ground delivery truck

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - FedEx is looking to hire more workers across the country, including in Pennsylvania.

As part of its National Hiring Day on Sept. 23, the company will hold a hiring event at the FedEx Ground Lehigh Hub on 1000 Willowbrook Road in Northampton. 

The company will also hold a hiring event at FedEx Ground Harrisburg on 510 Industrial Drive in Lewisberry.

The Pennsylvania events will both be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The company says applicants should bring a government-issued photo ID, such as a driver's license or passport.

People can apply ahead of time or on site.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.