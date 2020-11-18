ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council approved an ordinance that revised fees for Allentown Municipal Golf Course during their Wednesday night meeting.
The move will provide the city with an additional $60,000 in revenue while keeping the golf course competitively priced with other local golf courses and clubs. In raising the fees, the city will be able to invest money back into the course. Riding green fees will go up $3 and walking green fees by $2.
In a separate vote involving the golf course, the city approved a resolution to purchase asphalt to repave the parking lot. The total cost will be $7,500.
City council also approved legislation Wednesday night increasing fees for the Department of Parks and Recreation. Summer recreation fees for renting basketball and volleyball courts, along with fields for baseball, softball, and soccer, will all go up. The approved bill raises rates based on renting the court or field by game or day, or renting multiple courts or fields at the same complex or on the same day. The bill also raises prices for the public for special events.
In other news, council members will provide a proposed amendment to Mayor Ray O'Connell's 2021 proposed budget by no later than Nov. 20. They will then vote on the items at the Nov. 30 meeting. O'Connell noted during the meeting that "if all goes well," the budget could be adopted Dec. 2. If that's the case, council would avoid having a special meeting Dec. 9.
In other news, council approved the reappointments of four individuals to three different boards: Joan Nyemscek and Rebecca Kiss to the Recreation Board, Ricardo Ortiz to the Nuisance Abatement Board of Appeals, and Sharon Fraser to the Human Relations Commission.