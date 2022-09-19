ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fegley’s Brew Works is debuting a beer in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The company said it is teaming up with Kinship Brewing in Iowa to release Scars Are Beautiful IPA, which will debut in October.

The 7% ABV West Coast Style India Pale Ale is packed with Chinook and Cascade hops for a traditional bitter hop profile, balanced with pale and crystal malts, according to a news release from Fegley’s Brew Works.

Scars Are Beautiful will be available in cans at both Fegley’s Brew Works locations - Allentown and Bethlehem - beginning the first week of October along with select other locations in the Lehigh Valley in participation with the Lehigh Valley Brewers Guild, as well as for sale and shipment throughout the state of Pennsylvania through the Brew Works’ website.

The collaboration beer will serve as a fundraiser for the Cancer Card Xchange (CCX), a 501(c)(3) non-profit that distributes gift card donations to brighten the day of people with cancer.

Fegley's Brew Works says it will cover all production and packaging costs for the beer and will donate $2 from every can sale going towards the foundation’s efforts.

“Scars are Beautiful represents the change you and your body go through after a mastectomy. The scars that we endure are, in fact, beautiful. It’s a hard process to go through but it saves lives.” Jess Mitchell, one of the owners of Kinship Brewing Company in Waukee, Iowa, tested positive for the BRCA 2 genetic mutation. She went in for a Double Mastectomy, followed by a second breast surgery six months later to clean up areas that were still flaring up.

“It’s scary, and it’s devastating, but it saved my life. With your help, I know we can help save other lives.”

Proceeds will go towards The Cancer Card Xchange. It was founded by Emily Tickle Thomas, who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2007. Friends arranged to make sure she and her family had gift cards to be able to purchase groceries, gas, and meals for the essentials they would need traveling back and forth to chemotherapy. Using this idea as a template, she founded CCX to pay forward the kindness she had been shown. In the last ten years, CCX has distributed almost $500,000 in gift cards to over 5,000 individuals.