WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A creative device that's helping dementia and Alzheimer's patients in the Lehigh Valley is getting some big recognition.

Fellowship Community in Whitehall has received the 2021 Innovation of the Year Award for its "Magical Memory Table."

The award is from Leading Age PA, which is the professional organization for continuing care communities in the state.

The "Magical Memory Table" allows patients to play interactive games on the table they are already used to sitting at.

Fellowship Community staff say it has helped jog small memories in their patients and has been a great tool to keep them engaged and active.

