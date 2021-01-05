WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Folks at a Lehigh County senior living facility are trying to get more protected against the coronavirus.

CVS workers were at Fellowship Community in Whitehall Tuesday. They gave out COVID-19 shots to residents and staff members.

"Our residents need hugs and love. And they're not going to get that without the immunity that we're looking forward to," said Chief Operating Officer Donna Comley.

Officials there say they were hoping to get at least 60 to 70 percent of residents and staff inoculated.

