Wheelchair - crime scene

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A nursing home employee is charged in the assault of a 91-year-old resident in Whitehall Township.

Julian Bailey, 48, is accused of kicking the Fellowship Manor resident twice in the head with her foot when he became combative, said the Lehigh County district attorney.

Police were called to Fellowship Manor on the afternoon of June 17, after a witness saw the incident, authorities said.

The victim, whose name is not being released, had an injury on the side of his head consistent with the allegations, the DA said.

Bailey, of Whitehall, is a certified nursing assistant at Fellowship Manor and was caring for the resident at the time.

She was charged Monday with simple assault and harassment.

