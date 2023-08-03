BANGOR, Pa. - FEMA was in Northampton County Thursday to speak to home and business owners still dealing with the fallout of flash flooding.

Four teams were walking through Bangor to assess the damage there.

Several municipalities were hit hard by the flooding last month.

FEMA is trying to determine whether the county is eligible for money through a federal disaster declaration.

One homeowner says water reached the ceiling of his basement and he hopes financial help is on the way.

"We had to get rid of all of our stuff and you know throw it out in all these trash cans that are around here. So we are trying to figure out how to reconcile for all the damages done and you know figure out how we can pay for all of the damages and the fees and everything that's come up since having to deal with it all," said Tre Cameron, of Bangor.

Earlier this week, the county said damage estimates had topped $10 million.