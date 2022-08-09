BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's the singers, the bands, the all-around talented performers that give this well-known festival its famed name.

But there's so much more to Musikfest than just the music.

Maria and Jeff Reinoehl say they, like many others, also come for food and drinks. But that's not what brought them to the festival Tuesday night.

They came to see a special ArtsQuest show by New York comedian Leighann Lord at the Ice House.

"We've been here at the Ice House producing comedy showcases featuring comics from New York, Philly, right here in the Lehigh Valley," said Ryan Hill, Senior Director of Programming at ArtsQuest.

Members got a special mid-week comedy showing, but Ryan says come the weekend, it's open to all.

"Even though Musikfest, obviously music is going to dominate, but we want to try to make sure that we have as much of a different kind of experience that people could step in and out of as much as possible," Ryan said.

So in between bands and after you down your favorite food, feel free to pop into the Ice House, an air-conditioned oasis, for some good laughs.

"You might come for the music and stay for other things. You know so I'm another thing I was I you know, comedy is always good. It gives people a chance to come in out of the heat. Enjoy some air conditioning and some good laughs and go out and enjoy the tunes," Lord said.