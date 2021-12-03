Lehigh Valley International Airport LVIA Festival of Trees

Students and staff from Hanover Elementary School decorate their tree at Lehigh Valley International Airport for the 25th Annual Festival of Trees.

 Maggie Georges | 69 News

HANOVER TWP., Pa. – Festive sights and sounds of the holiday season will return to Lehigh Valley International Airport this month.

The annual holiday concert series will feature live performances in the Wilfred M. "Wiley" Post Jr. departure concourse. The Emmaus High School chorale will perform on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m., and the Whitehall High School chorale will perform on Dec. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

In addition, 13 local schools have participated in the 25th Annual Festival of Trees, which runs Dec. 4 through Dec. 27. Students from the following schools decorated trees donated by Kemmerer's Christmas Tree Farm, Unangst Tree Farm, Walkers Tree Farm, and Yenser's Tree Farm:

  • East Hills Middle School
  • Good Shepherd Catholic School
  • Hanover Elementary School
  • Lehigh Parkway Elementary School
  • Liberty High School
  • Louis E. Dieruff High School
  • Miller Heights Elementary School
  • Moore Elementary School
  • Nitschmann Middle School
  • Roberto Clemente Charter School
  • Steckel Elementary School
  • Whitehall High School
  • William Allen High School

Trees were also decorated by the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley (PCLV), Dream Come True, and The Arc of Lehigh & Northampton Counties, with the Transportation Security Administration garnishing the military appreciation tree at the security checkpoint.

