LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- On Saturday, Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was in the Lehigh Valley to make his case for U.S. Senate. Fetterman is doing all he can to rally supporters to vote for him in the upcoming election, and even after recovering from a stroke, he says he’s ready, willing and able to become a United States senator.

“I’m so grateful to be here today,” said Fetterman, as he addressed his supporters.

This time, his campaign made a stop at Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, and people came out in droves to hear what the Democratic candidate had to say. Supporters were eager to share why Fetterman is the right man for the job.

“He’s very knowledgeable of what Pennsylvania needs,” says Ellen Marx, a Fetterman supporter.

“I think that he’ll speak for all of us, and I just think he’s a great person. He’s done a lot for this town, I think he can do a lot for our state,” added Jane Schantz, another supporter.

A big reason voters are drawn to a candidate like Fetterman is that he’s got the mindset of an everyday person and doesn’t carry the look of a typical politician. Rosalyn Metzger, who was also at the rally, thinks these characteristics are endearing to people in the state.

“I think it appeals to the middle of Pennsylvania,” she says. “He’s the right person for the Senate for sure, and we can’t run the risk of having an extremist in the Senate instead of Fetterman.”

But Republicans aren’t holding back. Sean Shute, a Republican spokesperson says, “While John Fetterman campaigns with the failing Susan Wild, Pennsylvanians remember their disastrous track record. Fetterman and Wild’s extreme agenda will irreparably set Pennsylvania voters back economically and make families less safe. No matter how much they gaslight voters, their failed policies will be rejected at the ballot box this November.”

Fetterman is running against Republican and television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz.