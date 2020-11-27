UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The day after Thanksgiving is traditionally one of the biggest shopping days of the year, but this year, Black Friday is looking different for retailers, at least, when it comes to in-person shopping.
WFMZ business reporter Justin Backover was out in the Lehigh Valley from early morning Friday through midday.
He found very few crowds at the shopping centers that are usually packed with shoppers.
It's quieter than any Black Friday before thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but a few did venture out to take advantage of the peace and quiet.
"Very quiet and intimate and I'm going to enjoy it," said Renata Redman, a shopper.
Even though Redman was out shopping, she said she has a specific plan to just to get in and out of the store.
"If I have a coupon to one store and then I'm going to use it, and then I'm gonna go back home to decorate the house," she said.
Most stores this year, didn't even open until 8 or 9 a.m. Friday.
"Usually we'll go out at like 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. for a little bit, but we chose to get a little bit of a late start this year," said Payton Breidinger, another shopper.
And unusually mild weather hasn't seemed to make a difference either.
Retailers anticipated less in-person shopping this year, and are trying to offset losses with online shopping and extended sales.