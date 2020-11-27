This year, most traditions are looking at least a little different because of the pandemic.
That also rings true for Black Friday.
In years past, the shopping has started on Thanksgiving, and folks wake up at the crack of dawn to snag those deals.
In 2020, most stores were closed on Thanksgiving.
Online shopping seems to be the bigger draw, with sales starting well before Black Friday.
WFMZ Business and Policy Reporter Justin Backover is at Hamilton Crossings in Lower Macungie Township for 69 News at Sunrise, with a look at how in-person shopping is panning out this year.