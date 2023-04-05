U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A serious crash had part of Route 22 shut down in the Lehigh Valley for hours on Wednesday.

The westbound lanes were closed at Route 309 in Lehigh County. The road has since reopened.

One driver was transported to the hospital. The other driver was not hurt.

A tractor-trailer and sedan were involved in the wreck around 11 a.m. in Upper Macungie Township, near the Tilghman Street exit, police said.

The car ended up partially wedged under the side of the trailer, and both vehicles caught fire.

Flames were shooting from the vehicles and the fire nearly engulfed the trailer, which has the Walmart logo on it.

State police, firefighters and emergency responders are on scene.