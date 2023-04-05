U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A serious crash has part of Route 22 shut down in the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

The westbound lanes are closed at Route 309 in Lehigh County, and all traffic is being detoured off, said state police.

A tractor-trailer and sedan were involved in the wreck around 11 a.m. in Upper Macungie Township, near the Tilghman Street exit, police said.

The car ended up partially wedged under the side of the trailer, and both vehicles caught fire.

Flames were shooting from the vehicles and the fire nearly engulfed the trailer, which has the Walmart logo on it.

Authorities have not yet commented on injuries.

State police, firefighters and emergency responders are on scene.