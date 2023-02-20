LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The fight over who controls Guru Nanak Sikh Society of Lehigh Valley in Lower Nazareth Township continues. Clashes between two groups have gotten nasty, but law enforcement says they're limited on what they can do.

Members of the temple who participated in an event Monday say they just want peace. Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck says he's met with both sides, including within the last month, to try to help.

"This has been an ongoing issue for many years," said Houck. "It long preceded me as the elected district attorney. This thing's a decade old."

"The one group is saying that 'we're in charge,' and the other group is saying, 'well, no, they're not in charge. The elections weren't legitimate," said Colonial Regional Police Chief James DePalma.

There's an ongoing civil battle for leadership of Guru Nanak Sikh Society of Lehigh Valley.

One group says it's being terrorized by the other at the temple.

"They just want to disrupt the services," said a female member who shared just her last name, Kaur. "They are using dirty language. They want to try to scare everybody so you step back and they can do what they want."

"Nobody is helping us," said Jasvinder Randhava, a member of the temple. "We feel unprotected and demoralized."

"I was so disappointed. I was so upset," said Narinder Kaur, another female member of the temple. "I feel like nobody cares."

"We're asking a judge to step in and acknowledge who owns this place, who’s allowed in this property and to prevent individuals who have been kicked out of this organization from returning," said attorney J. Alexander Short, representing the larger group of members.

Short teamed up with former Northampton County judge Stephen Baratta for an event saying the District Attorney's Office and Colonial Regional Police Department should be doing more.

"They're criminally trying or illegally trying to take posesssion of property and a religious entity," said Baratta. "It's a fundamental constitutional right to practice your religion without interference."

This comes a few months before the primary election, where Baratta is challenging Houck for the position of District Attorney.

Houck says the courts still need to rule on the issue of control of the temple.

"We are here to investigate crime and criminal activity. That's it. We're not here to referee their legal dispute," said Houck.

Colonial Regional PD has responded to the temple 20 times over the last year.

"The police respond to every call that comes from that temple," said Houck. "When they do, they're often met with counter-accusations. The police are told a story by one group and then a story by another group. There's a lack of identification of wrongdoers, inconsistent statements, recantations and oftentimes, the police are met with statements like 'he's looking at me the wrong way.'"

"We've gotten complaints that they're laughing at me," said DePalma. "They're being disrespectful."

Two criminal investigations are currently underway.

"We've had a couple of incidents over the last few years of which some members have been charged with harassment," said DePalma.

69 News reached out to the lawyer representing the smaller group Monday but did not hear back at the time of this report.

"If there is harassment, if that's what they're claiming, or if there's disorderly conduct, we'll look into it," said Houck. "If they feel that their crime has occurred, they always have the option of calling the police or filing a private complaint, where it will be independently and objectively reviewed."

"Call us whenever they do need us. We will be there. We have never not shown up for them. We will investigate it. We will stay there until everything is safe, and if there's been a crime committed, we will in fact, prosecute," said DePalma.