ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gunfire rang out in an Allentown park Monday evening.

Surveillance video showed a fight in Jordan Park around 6:45 p.m., and a man firing a gun, said city police in a news release.

Yenfries De Leon Adames, 30, was arrested later at his home in Allentown. Investigators also found the gun there.

He is facing charges of reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and carrying/discharging a weapon, police said.

Several people were in the park at the time and reported hearing the gunshot.

