EASTON, Pa. - A man was seriously hurt in a stabbing Sunday night in Easton.

Emergency responders were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 100 block of E. Wilkes Barre Street, police said in a news release.

There they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, and is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators believe a fight led to the stabbing.

Police are looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 610-250-6667 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.