LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - "This warehouse situation is quite frankly, especially in Pennsylvania, it's a war. It's a war against rural communities," said Lowhill Township's Terry Lenhart, who is one of many fighting back against three impending warehouses.

However, the township lost a battle in court Monday, keeping the development hopes alive for developer Core5 Industrial Partners, which wants to build three massive warehouses in the township of 2,000 people.

A Lehigh County judge sided with the DA's office, saying Curtis Dietrich was unlawfully appointed to be a township supervisor last November. The judge ruled that the township didn't wait the required 30 days to fill a vacancy. Core5 alerted the DA's office, and after investigating, District Attorney Jim Martin said the violation did occur.

After that appointment Dietrich voted against building a warehouse at Kernsville Road and Route 100. That vote denied the project.

Despite winning his primary in May and running unopposed this fall, if the judge's decision stands, Deitrich won't be able to vote in another Core5 warehouse proposal next month, as his appointment will be void. Core5 says it plans to ask the court to vacate his vote on that project last November. Their attorney says they are very confident the ruling will pave the way for the warehouse to be built along Route 100.

Dietrich, currently out of town, did say township officials will review the decision and either accept it or appeal. He added it's important to have three supervisors while facing another upcoming warehouse vote.

As for Lenhart, "I think it's a technicality. I feel as though it's simply a way for a developer who has more money than this township to hijack our community," he said.

The District Attorney's office stressed it is not taking a stance on warehouse development and only concerned with the law being followed through.