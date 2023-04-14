ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Cinematic anticipation fills the 514 Theatre lobby at noon on Friday. It's a red-carpet rollout for the first Allentown Film Festival.

As filmmakers are given honorary medals on a red carpet with an Allentown Film Festival background, audiences are given a possible peek into the next Martin Scorsese.

"You're having your first world premiere on screen. How are you feeling?" I asked Matthew Heffner.

"Overwhelmed. It's very exciting and my first time being in this theater," the first-time filmmaker said.

His movie "Forged in Steel" is a 5-minute short about Bethlehem Steel.

"For this festival, I watched 600 films that were submitted from 50 countries around the world," said Alan Younkin.

To say festival organizers Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp are overwhelmed with the interest would give away a key plot point.

From shorts to full-length features, six venues across Allentown will showcase the films through Sunday, including the Civic Theatre.

"What do you want audiences to take out of these films?" I asked Younkin.

"I want them to see the diversity of films that are out there, the joy of the films, the educational aspects of some of the films," he said.

Brooklyn-based husband-wife duo Nathaniel Paul Hoff and Jillian Speece's "State of Unity" traces the musician's journey, discovering connections in a divided country.

In 33 film festivals, the film has won 12 awards.

"I'm always excited about new festivals, because I think that that shows that there's an interest in the community," Hoff said.

50 judges will determine the winners, with a top prize of $1,000.

"If you don't win anything, are you OK?" I asked Heffner

"Perfectly OK. This is already a win for me to be out there in this festival," he said.