EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County has posted its plan for the Minsi Lake Greenway Corridor, a proposal that highlights a gem of the region.
County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday that while truck traffic and warehouse proliferation are common complaints, open space and farmland is still being preserved.
"We need to tell a better story about what it is we're doing to push back against (trucks and warehouses)," he told he told County Council's Energy, Environment and Land Use Committee.
McClure has said many times that the best way to prevent a warehouse from being built is to own land or an easement that limits its use.
"We don't do a very good job of highlighting the green parts of our county," he said, and to remedy that, he turned the meeting over to Parks and Recreation Superintendent Bryan Cope and Conservation Coordinator Sherry Acevedo.
Acevedo said committee meetings and public discussions resulted in the final plan for the park in Upper Mount Bethel Township, with more than 1,100 acres of forests, swamps, meadows and the centerpiece, Minsi Lake.
The plan balances outdoor recreation for residents with the needs of environmentally sensitive plant and animal species, she said. There is also a climate-impact component to the proposal.
Other goals: Replace and rebuild park amenities; build new park facilities; and make Minsi Lake accessible to all, regardless of physical abilities.
Cope said the county has already improved structures at the lake, where fish habitats and boating access has been added.
The full plan and an executive summary are available on the county website.