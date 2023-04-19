U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – A final land development plan for the site of the former Air Products headquarters was tabled at the applicant's request during Wednesday night's meeting of the Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission at the township building.
The plan scheduled to be reviewed by the commission calls for 2.61 million square feet of warehouse redevelopment. The project, located at 7201 Hamilton Blvd., involves three warehouses consisting of 435,600 square feet; 926,250 square feet; and 1.2 million square feet.
The land became available when Air Products moved its headquarters about a mile away. The development is permitted in the Light Industrial zoning district, but it requires a special exception.
No date was given when the plan will be reviewed by the planning commission.
Twin Ponds apartments
In other news, a preliminary/final land development plan for the Twin Ponds development, located at 8739 Hamilton Blvd., was also tabled at the applicant's request.
The proposal offers 132 apartments over 22 buildings and a day care center.
During a sketch plan review on Oct. 20, 2022, planners raised concerns about traffic, specifically on Treeline Drive, and safety.
The plan will be reviewed at a future date not announced Wednesday night.
Resurrection Cemetery
In other business, the planning commission reviewed a sketch plan for a new office and construction building at Resurrection Cemetery, located at 547 N. Krocks Road.
The applicant, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Allentown, proposes to build the facilities in Upper Macungie Township and abandon the same facilities in Lower Macungie Township.
The cemetery encompasses two townships. The changes include a facility for the storage of backhoes, dump trucks and lawn maintenance equipment to maintain the cemetery.