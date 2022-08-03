BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The sights and sounds of Musikfest in Bethlehem are almost upon us. A special preview headlined by Philadelphia-based Boyz II Men is set for Thursday night. But before the shows comes the set up.

"Everything is on schedule, we are excited to open," Patrick Brogan, Chief Programming Officer for ArtsQuest, said.

The 39th Musikfest will feature 10 days of free music across 14 stages. A fifteenth stage will be ticketed, featuring musicians like Poison, Willie Nelson, Ja Rule and Ashanti.

"It's a colossal festival that welcomes guests from all over the world. We are thrilled to have 400 musicians from all over the world coming to play," Brogan said.

The event is non-profit ArtsQuest's flagship event, and Brogan says it's taken an entire year of planning.

"And then it's one thing at a time, one fence at a time, one wall at a time, one station at a time, one food tent at a time," he said.

For many of the some-50 staff and dozens of volunteers, it's been at least a week of long, non-stop days.

David Zawistowski is an audio engineer for DCR Nashville, subcontracted for the event.

"It's taken us about probably a week and a half to get all the gear allocated, two full trucks of gear that are here. Takes an army," he said.

It's been more than a week of fine-tuning.

"I make sure that everything is plugged in properly, because there's a lot going on, I mean this consul can take 128 microphones at one time," Zawistowski said.

More than a week of heavy lifting:

"That's what we do, 12, 13 hours a day, we're picking things up, putting them down, moving them in different places," beverage manager Eric Molitoris said.

And more than a week of making those vendors look pretty.

"It's putting final pieces together, whether it's moving in to their tents and getting their signage up," Brogan said.

Molitoris, who has worked Musikfest for 21 years, says it keeps on growing.

"We're always expanding, we're adding more tents, we're adding more bars, we're adding entertainment," he said.

Brogan says beverage managers are preparing for a hot weekend, and will have plenty of water on site. There will also be more than 200 porta potties going in, around the city.