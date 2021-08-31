ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's $65 million Da Vinci Science Center project is up for final ANIZDA approval Wednesday.
Last week, a committee of the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority voted in favor of $5.8 million in financing for the science center at Eighth and Hamilton streets. The full board will meet Wednesday to act on the project-review committee's recommendation.
The Da Vinci center operates now at Cedar Crest College, but has no room to grow. The new "Da Vinci Science Center at PPL Pavilion" (the utility company is a sponsor) will be three times as large, Chief Financial Officer Maureen Michael said last week, and is expected to draw 400,000 visitors per year, almost three times as many as the current location.
Da Vinci Chief Executive Officer Lin Erickson said last week that construction could begin in March for a 2024 opening.
Among the attractions will be a Lehigh River watershed replica with live otters, and a display of the role of science in manufacturing. The center is named for Leonardo da Vinci, Italian artist and scientist.
The proposal was met with approval from the ANIZDA committee, though when board member Adrian Shankar asked what starting pay Da Vinci employees would receive, Seymour Traub objected, saying, "You are creating social justice out of financing."
Erickson said starting pay will be $15 per hour.
The committee vote was unanimous, except for Lehigh Carbon Community College President Ann Bieber, who abstained because she serves on the Da Vinci board.
The Da Vinci center had a "false start" in Easton, Erickson said, but now financing is in place. The center also plans to sell $20 million in bonds. The Easton site fell through after plans for the center changed.
The ANIZDA board will meet Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. at the America on Wheels museum on North Front Street in Allentown.