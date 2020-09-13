According to Penn State Research, the Spotted Lanternfly is causing 50 million dollars of damage in southeastern Pennsylvania each year.

Spotted Lanternflies

Spotted Lanternflies are widespread across parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Virginia. 

If you want to help fight the pest, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding says the most important thing you can do this fall is to check your vehicle.

Right now is when the Spotted Lanternflies start laying eggs, so it's important to not transport any, particularly if you're traveling to different parts of the state to hunt, camp, or fish.

Hitching a ride on your car or on our railroads is how the Spotted Lanternflies have spread across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Spotted Lanternfly On Car

A Spotted Lanternfly on a car in Chester County.

But not everyone will see the Spotted Lanternfly.

In the northern parts of our states, it's not warm enough, long enough for the Spotted Lanternfly to survive.

Warmer weather is what fuels Spotted Lanternfly populations.

Spotted Lanternflies

Spotted Lanternflies cluster around the base of trees.

The reason we’ve seen so many this year is because it was one of the hottest summers of all time.  In fact, it was the hottest summer of all time in Reading.

Hot 2020

Summer 2020 set records in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

It was also the 4th warmest summer on record in Philly and the 7th warmest for the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

This also means there will be a lot of eggs ready to hatch next spring, and spring is exactly when you want to stop them.

You can help by putting an oily pesticide around the base of your trees. The oil helps the pesticide stay on the tree for about a month.

Oil on Trees

Put an oily pesticide around the base of your trees to help stop Spotted Lanternflies.

You can also help by wrapping something sticky around your trees like duct tape or those sticky bands sold at local hardware stores.

Duct Tape on Tree

Putting duct tape around your trees, with the sticky side facing out, also stops Spotted Lanternflies.

Trees can attract hundreds of the flies, so be prepared to change that tape or those bands a lot.  Secretary Redding understands how frustrating that can get, but he says "just do the best you can."

Sec of Agriculture Redding

Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding at a Spotted Lanternfly press conference in Lancaster County.

Spotted Lanternflies lay their eggs near the top of the tree, so stick tape or pesticides near the base stop them before they can lay eggs.

The long-term solution to control the Spotted Lanternflies is to spray trees across our region from the air.

This is easier said than done: imagine all the resources that will take, and the most effective pesticide is not cheap. It’s called Safari, and it costs $400 bucks for a small container.

Dinotefuran

The active ingredient in Safari is Dinotefuran.  This pesticide is most effective in killing Spotted Lanternflies.

This year alone, the United States Department of Agriculture has spent 20 million dollars fighting the pest.

But, if we don't get the Spotted Lanternfly under control, Penn State researchers say the damages will cost Pennsylvania 500 million dollars each year.

