EASTON, Pa. – After a shooting at Easton Heritage Day last month, Easton City Council is establishing penalties for individuals who break the law and ride through special events in the city.
The legislative body OK'd an amendment to the city's "Peace and Good Order" code to include a possible fine up to $300 for individuals who utilize skateboards, roller blades, roller skates, scooters, bicycles or similar devices during special city events, such as Easton Heritage Day.
Failure to pay the fine could result in up to 90 days imprisonment.
Prior to the amendment, the riding and/or use of bicycles and other similar devices were already prohibited from events including Heritage Day, the Canal Festival and all parades, but Wednesday night's amendment adds the penalties for such behavior.
Last month, Easton Police Chief Carl Scalzo said aggressive behavior by three groups of about 15 teenagers on bikes led to a shooting at the end of Easton Heritage Day on July 10.
Scalzo, at that time, said his officers were taunted by the teens, who screamed that police were racist, cursed at officers, and recorded them on phones while wearing masks and hoods to conceal their identities.
A 16-year-old was shot in the leg near Northampton and Second streets while the event's fireworks were going off, leaving families fleeing in panic.
During Wednesday night's meeting, City Council also amended its rules and regulations for public comment during its meetings and banned consumer fireworks in the city.