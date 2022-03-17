ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The signs are going up and construction is winding down for Sports and Social on 7th and Hamilton streets in Allentown.
It's the second stand-alone Sports and Social to date, and it's taking over the former Hamilton Restaurant.
"I think it's a really good marriage for this area and being across from the PPL Center with events and things along those lines, we're going to offer an experience that people just haven't had before," said Tony Monaco, the Vice President of Operations for the Mid-Atlantic Region for Live! Dining and Entertainment.
Monaco says the bar will have over 30 TV monitors and a 25-foot LED display to catch all the big games.
There's also a brand-new bar in the back, and new updates to the outdoor patio.
"We do entertainment. We'll have acoustic acts playing at least Thursday through Sunday. We'll add DJ's on Friday and Saturday nights," Monaco said.
As well as games for adults and families.
"Some examples are skeeball, foosball, pop-a-shot, shuffleboard, a whole bunch of different games like that," Monaco said.
Sports and Social is hiring about 100 people. They still have about 50 open positions.
There are two job fairs on Monday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 30. There's also a hiring office on the ArtsWalk, or you can apply online.
There isn't an official opening date quite yet.
"When I say soon, we are targeting soon. And there's going to be some more information coming out shortly on that and I would say stay tuned," Monaco said.