Union Terrace Elementary School fire
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The fire that destroyed trailers at Union Terrace Elementary School in Allentown last month was intentionally set, fire officials say.

An investigation determined the fire on July 26 was intentional, and the investigation is ongoing, said Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher.

The blaze was reported around 6 p.m., and it destroyed the school's mobile classroom units and wooden deck and stairs connecting them. No one was inside at the time, as summer school had ended for the day just a few hours prior, but equipment and supplies were destroyed.

A nearby porta-potty was also up in flames when crews arrived.

