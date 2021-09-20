BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A quiet Monday night at the Sherwood Town and Country Apartments in Bethlehem quickly turned dangerous.
"When they arrived and crews got here flames were through the roof so they called the third alarm," said Bethlehem Fire Chief Warren Achey.
Achey says firefighters got the call around 7 p.m. and went right to work.
He says everyone made it out safely, but there's a ton of damage.
"Literally like that, everything was engulfed in fire. It was literally insane, we got out and as soon as we got out here it was lit," said Cassie Shipps, who lives on the bottom floor of the building.
She says the fire started on the top floor and she barely had enough time to get herself and her kids to safety.
"The next thing you know we just ran out, they told us to get out, I tried to grab both my cats and we just ran out," Shipps said.
The single mother of four says she's been living here for two years and everything she and her children own is likely damaged or destroyed.
"This is heartbreaking. I could never imagine my daughter losing everything, I honestly couldn't," said Casey Messner, who was driving home with her daughter when they saw the action.
She says it's times like these that everyone needs to pitch in and help.
"It's amazing to see how how many people are here, I don't know if it's to just look at it but there has to be more people to help out not just be a spectator. We need to do something," Messner said.
Casey wasted no time talking to the people who were impacted by the fire. She says she's taking the lead to help.
"I'm going to start a GoFundMe posted on Facebook and then I'll let you guys know, I just feel the community needs to come together for this because these are friends, family," Casey said.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital for exhaustion.
A dog was rescued as well.
The fire chief says the fire marshal still has to investigate.
WFMZ's Dayne Marae will have more on the story on 69 News at 10.