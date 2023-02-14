HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Dozens of senior citizens and staff were evacuated as crews battled a fire at an assisted living facility in Northampton County.

Fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Saucon Valley Manor on Main Street in Hellertown, said emergency dispatchers.

The fire, which sent thick, black smoke out a window, was contained to one room, but there is smoke damage on the third floor, a fire official said.

UPDATE: The Dewey Fire Chief tells me 173 Saucon Valley Manor senior citizens & staff members were evacuated b/c of the fire. He says it was contained to 1 room, though there’s smoke damage on the 3rd floor. Everyone is OK. Some residents are being brought back into the building pic.twitter.com/rAV2cNRwm9 — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaWFMZ) February 14, 2023

About 173 residents and workers were evacuated, the official said. They were taken to another building on campus.

Staff and first responders helped residents, some wrapped in a sheet or blanket, out of the building and down the sidewalk.

Some were allowed back inside early Tuesday afternoon.

An administrator at the facility told 69 News that no residents were hurt, and officials say no firefighters were hurt either.

About a dozen fire agencies responded to the scene, plus EMS and police departments.

Family members from around the area also came to check on their loved ones.

Saucon Valley Manor is trying to call as many residents’ families as possible. Any family members with questions are asked to text or call Anita at 610-972-8888.

It's not yet clear what may have sparked the fire.