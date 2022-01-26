HANOVER TWP., Pa. | A home has caught fire on Wednesday morning, according to reports from the scene in New Jersey.
Located on Oakside Circle in Hanover Twp, the local home has been engulfed in flames. The call first came in around 10 a.m., according to officials on the scene.
The fire is still not contained.
This has been called a 2-alarm fire by officials on the scene, and so far there are no reports of any deaths or injuries. There is also no mention of a cause yet.
69 News remains on the scene to give updates as the fire progresses.