L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Officials in Northampton County say a dump truck went airborne after hitting the front of a train.
The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday near a blacktop plant off of Tatamy Road, near the border of Lower and Upper Nazareth townships.
The Upper Nazareth fire chief says the truck was coming from the opposite direction. The chief says the dump truck hit the front of the train, went into the air, and landed against a rail car.
There was major damage to the train's engine, the rail car, and the dump truck.
Amazingly, no one was hurt.