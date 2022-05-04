HANOVER TWP., Pa. - You can't know what 700 degrees feels like until you've come face to flame. Thanks to the LNNA Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting team, I took the heat, as I battled flames inside an aviation simulator brought to LVIA by Fire Force out of Ohio.
It's part of a two-day FAA training session that included five area fire companies and Trenton Mercer Airport.
"This teaches you in case a plane caught on fire, you know the protocols to go in?" I asked John Demyan, Chief of ABE Airport's fire department.
"Correct, the practice of...gaining access to an aircraft," he said.
Before heading in, I suited up in a flame-resistant suit with an air tank. Training included the inside simulator, dousing the wheel and engine, along with truck training for flammable debris.
"The atmosphere inside an airplane, because it is round and in an enclosed space, it can't go anywhere, so you need to cool that atmosphere. Heat goes up, so everything on top is going to be very hot," said simulator owner and 36-year firefighter Steve Roth.
Roth adds the sweeping motion with the firehose keeps flames at bay from the fuel-infused wings.
After being inside I could really feel how heavy the hoses are as the water comes out. You don't really get a good idea of what it's like until you are in there.
"Could be awhile before you get a fire, so this training, continual training, keeps that muscle memory," Roth said about the training.
As for me I'll leave the real firefighting to the brave professionals, and just play one on TV.