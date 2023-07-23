BETHLEHEM, Pa. - On Sunday morning, firefighters were called to the scene of what appears to be a residential fire on the South Side of Bethlehem.

The fire seems to have damaged the first-floor apartment of 343 Broadway, a building located between another residence and Nail City. There is also a second-floor apartment at the building.

69 News spoke with a resident who lives in the second-floor apartment. He said he was about to make breakfast when a police officer showed up in his room and came to the rescue.

Video from the scene shows firefighters carrying a dog in its cage out of the burning building. A resident who spoke with 69 News said a cat from the first-floor apartment went missing.

There were no reports of injuries from the scene, but the cause of the fire remains unknown.