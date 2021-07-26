ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A "high-volume" fire damaged two Union Terrace Elementary School mobile classrooms Monday afternoon.
Crews were called for the report of a structure fire on the 1900 block of Union Street in Allentown shortly after 6 p.m.
A large plume of smoke could be seen coming from the roofs of the classrooms.
Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher, who described the blaze as a “large-volume fire,” said most of the fire damage was in two mobile classrooms at the school. A wooden walkway used to get to the two classrooms was also damaged.
Christopher said the main building has no damage. Crews worked on putting out hotspots to prevent the fire from spreading to the main building Monday evening.
It took fire crews around 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
Christopher said he doesn’t believe the building was occupied at the time.
A firefighter went to a local hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion. Nobody else was injured in the fire.
No word yet on what sparked the fire.
