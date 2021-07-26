ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A "large volume" of fire damaged four Union Terrace Elementary School mobile classrooms Monday afternoon.
Crews were called for the report of a structure fire on the 1900 block of Union Street in Allentown shortly after 6 p.m.
A large plume of smoke could be seen coming from the roofs of the classrooms.
Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher said most of the fire damage was in four mobile classrooms at the school. A wooden walkway used to get to the classrooms was also damaged.
"Basically it was contained to these portable units outback, what you would call pods, they each house two classrooms apiece. So four classrooms total, and you can see the wooden cover decking in between that was fully involved, it was a large volume of fire," Christopher said.
Christopher said the main building has no damage.
A teacher on scene said her classroom is destroyed, and if this happened earlier students may have been inside for summer school.
Christopher says, luckily, the buildings were vacant.
He says there are no reports of injuries from the fire itself, but Monday's heat did prove to be troublesome to crews on scene.
"We had one fireman taken for evaluation to St. Luke's just because of this excessive heat for heat exhaustion," Christopher said.
Firefighters thoroughly worked to put out hotspots after the blaze was extinguished.
But work is only beginning for the fire marshal. An investigation is underway to find out what sent these classrooms up in flames, just weeks before the start of school.
