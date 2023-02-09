BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pizza shop in Bethlehem is condemned after a fire damaged the restaurant and the apartments above it.

The City of Bethlehem Fire Department says they first got a call about smoke in the area of New Street between Broad and Walnut streets around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire started inside Paranormal Pizza and spread to the apartments above it.

It was contained to the inside of the building, but was deemed uninhabitable.

"There's a lot of char and smoke damage, so I really can't determine the extent of the damage," said Mike Simonson, chief code official for Bethlehem. "From the looks of it, there's a pretty extensive amount of damage to the first floor and some going into the walls on the second and third floor."

The father of the owners of the vegan pizza shop say it opened just nine months ago and was seeing a lot of success.

His sons started the business out of their home, but got so popular they needed a bigger space.

Now they have to figure out what's next.

"They're gonna be shut down for awhile, and then they're going to have to rebuild the pizza shop," said Capt. Kevin Landis, with the Bethlehem Fire Department.

The Red Cross is assisting one of the people who is displaced.

No word yet on what may have sparked the fire.